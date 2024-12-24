Starkville comes together to help victims of apartment fire

After a fire in the Roselawn Terrace Apartments about 30 people are displaced and need assistance from the community.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – To donate to the victims you can visit the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Folks in Starkville are stepping up to help people who lost their place to live, but more help is needed.

Last Thursday at Roselawn Terrace Apartments, a fire was found inside one of the walls of the building by firefighters.

The electrical system was heavily damaged.

This forced half the people there to find a new place to live.

Food, clothes, money, and toys have been donated to the fire victims.

Several are living at a hotel, right now.

The Oktibbeha County EMA, OSERVS, the Starkville Community Foundation, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, Lutheran Disaster Services, Starkville Rotary, Starkville Episcopal Church, The American Red Cross, Starkville Utilities, LaQuinta in Starkville, and residents are pitching in to help.

Twelve hotel rooms for victims are funded through Friday.

Volunteers know it will take more money to help these families over the next several weeks.

Kristen Campanella, the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management director said the loss is devastating, but volunteer organizations are the foundation of the community.

“It’s gut wrenching,” Campanella said. “I mean, everybody’s probably already bought their holiday items and some of the apartments that were damaged already had Christmas trees up and their gifts wrapped. Our volunteer organizations, they are the foundation of our community. Without them we wouldn’t be able to make any of this possible.”

