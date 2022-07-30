Starkville community celebrated 13th annual dancing in the park event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in the Starkville Community busted a move in McKee Park.

It’s a part of the 13th annual Dance in the Park celebration.

Kayla Gilmore, the creator of the event says she couldn’t do it without the help of the community.

” We’re here today for 13 years we are growing strong bigger and better,” said Gilmore.

Slide to the left….and slide to the right.

That was the scene in Starkville during the Dance in the Park event this afternoon.

Event Organizer Kayla Gilmore said she’s grateful to see her event grow over the years. Now, dozens of community members show off their dance moves and listen to a wide genre of music.

“Throughout the day we have Kate Fabel who is doing yoga right now and Maraja Bell who’s a saxophonist and APEX is in the house to dance and Mr. LALA is here and it’s just a fun time,” said Gilmore.

KMG Creations created her vision for Dancing in the Park back in 2009 as a way to bring the community together.

“I travel a lot and dance with a lot of different artists and this is my way of giving back to the community,” said Gilmore.

The event honors her late sister, niece, and brother. Gilmore says they were her biggest fans and supporters.

And as she continues to spread her passion through dance, she says folks are excited to participate, dance together, support each other.

“But I still come out and show my support. what a beautiful dancer and I can shuffle a little but me,” said Evans

“Just being involved in the community is very important to us and sharing what we do here at fearless is very important to us and even if its just events like this we try to be very involved in everything that we can,” said Phi.

Gilmore also asked the community to donate school supplies and plans to give those donations to teachers in the community.