Starkville community helps plant trees in celebration of Arbor Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a saying, “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

Some people in Starkville were putting that into action.

Today is Mississippi’s Arbor Day.

To celebrate, the City of Starkville, the Starkville Town and Country Garden Club, Artful Gardener, MSU Landscape Architecture students, and other volunteers planted about 40 trees around ballfields at Starkville’s Cornerstone Park.

Their long-term goal is to have Cornerstone Park become a certified arboretum and to have the arboretum become an attraction in its own right.

But there are also a number of other practical reasons for planting trees.

“But today is a great day for people to go buy a tree and put it in the ground. Trees are essential for the environment. They produce oxygen. They’re a great habitat for birds and bees. I mean, you know, squirrels, and it’s just a wonderful time,” said Christie Jones Lawrence from Starkville Town and Country Garden Club.

Mississippi’s Arbor Day is the second Friday in February. National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April. This year, that will be April 24.

