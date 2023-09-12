Starkville community recognizes first responders in the area

Many of those who died on 9/11 were first responders who sacrificed their lives trying to save others.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Today marked the 22nd anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on the United States.

It’s a day that many people will never forget, but as we mourn the loss of those who died on 9/11 people in the community continue to show their support for those first responders serving their communities today.

Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years.

As a first responder, he said he always knew he wanted a job where he could make a difference.

“I think you will find a commonality with all first responders. We want a job that we can impact the world around us,” said Ballard.

Ballard said in the wake of the September 11th attacks, communities began to understand the sacrifices first responders make.

“I think first of all 9/11 changed America and the first battle was on the domestic front before there was an Afghanistan or Iraq. There was 9/11 and most of the casualties there were the first responders and I think that it changed America and united America and it made us more aware of the world around us,” said Ballard.

Jackie Nason knows well the importance of first responders.

Both her husband and son-in-law are there to answer the call.

“Every day when we hear the alarms go off at 2 a.m. it doesn’t matter if it’s rain, sleet, or snow. The first responders are the ones who are getting up and pulling on the bootstraps and getting out,” Nason.

She said it is essential to honor the people who continue to make a difference in the community.

“It’s 9/11 and it’s marked in history and it’s marked in our hearts and our lives and I feel like we needed to honor the people who are still serving today because they give their lives every day whether they are a volunteer,” said Nason.

Gentiva Hospice in starkville hosted a first responder appreciation day by cooking and serving meals.

