Starkville community remembers Firefighter Caleb Cistrunk

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville community is mourning the loss of firefighter Caleb Cistrunk.

The department released a statement today saying Cistrunk was a valued member of the fire service, known for his dedication and commitment to serving the community.

City officials have not released additional details.

The fire department is asking the community to keep Cistrunk’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters in their thoughts and prayers.

