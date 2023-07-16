Starkville Community Theater begins renovations to update the theater for patrons and performers

Also in the plans - an upgrade to the utilities in the theater to create a more inviting environment for the performers and audience members.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The stage at the Starkville Community Theater has been the setting for hundreds of performances for decades. Locals thespians have participated in a variety of plays, musicals, and one-man shows throughout their seasons.

SCT was recently awarded an operating grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. The financial boost will allow the theater to bring some updates to make it more comfortable for performers and theater-goers.

“The building is from 1894 and we have had it since ’96; so it takes some TLC to make sure we are at our best and that is where the funding comes in.”

Gabe Smith is the executive director. He says crews have already completed one round of renovations, mainly taking place on the upper reaches of the theater. Workers repaired plaster on the walls, finishing it off with a fresh coat of paint. The next planned phase is already in the works with hopes to update the electrical and lighting.

“We are very lucky we are working with Starkville Utilities and TVA right now. They have come in and for free are giving us an assessment of what our current usage is like and what we might be able to do.”

“Anything that can make this place feel more comfortable, not just for our performers and our crews and all of our artists, but also for the audience when they are here even if they do not see it with the naked eye, I think they feel that care and attention and love and upkeep that has gone into this place.”

