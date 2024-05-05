Starkville Derby helps fundraise for local humane society

The world's largest wiener dog race has become a popular event. The event is more than just a race, however. It also raises money for the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.

The Starkville Derby is now in year two and seeing bigger crowds than ever.

Founder Alden Thornhill said the event was born from the need for a spring event in Starkville.

“Starkville moved its spring festival to fall and we didn’t have any good spring events anymore outside of baseball so I said you know what let’s see what we can do. College towns thrive on eclectic events like this so I said you know what let’s get all of this going and make something different happen and look what it’s turned into,” Thornhill said.

The event is more than just a race, however. It also raises money for the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.

Meg Handran is a Humane Society board member. She said fundraising is important to them.

“the fundraising goes directly to helping the over 5,000 animals that come through our doors each year and it goes to their healthcare, their fees for their microchipping and food and just taking care of them until we can find them a home,” Handran said.

Fundraising provides everything for the shelter’s animals, meaning they spend a lot of time raising money.

That is where the Starkville Derby comes in.

Fellow board member and president Rick Welch said this event has helped with their efforts.

“Fifty percent of our operating budget depends on donations. So Alden approached us last year about doing this and we raised about $20,000. This year the crowd is probably 4 or 5 times what it was last year so hopefully, we are going to raise even a lot more money which is going to help us tremendously because a lot of our efforts every year are spent fundraising just to keep the shelter open,” Welch said.

The derby’s theme this year was Star Wars to coincide with Star Wars Day on May 4th.