Starkville family celebrates holiday by welcoming home solider

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A perfect 4th of July Celebration.

Private First Class Tyler Tate from Starkville is greeted by family and friends at Golden Triangle Regional Airport this morning.

Tate just wrapped up his 6-month Avionic Mechanic training at Fort Eustis, Virginia.

He’s been learning about the complex avionics equipment used to fly Army planes.

As an Avionics mechanic, he’ll play a critical role in keeping Army planes and their equipment safe and up to date.

Thank you for your service, Private Tate and welcome home.