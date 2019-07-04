Starkville family celebrates holiday by welcoming home solider

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A perfect 4th of July Celebration.
Private First Class Tyler Tate from Starkville is greeted by family and friends at Golden Triangle Regional Airport this morning.
Tate just wrapped up his 6-month Avionic Mechanic training at Fort Eustis, Virginia.
He’s been learning about the complex avionics equipment used to fly Army planes.
As an Avionics mechanic, he’ll play a critical role in keeping Army planes and their equipment safe and up to date.
Thank you for your service, Private Tate and welcome home.