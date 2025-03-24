Starkville Fire Department provides a safety tip for exhaust fans

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department wants to bring something to everyone’s attention.

Starkville Firefighters say they have seen more bathroom exhaust fans catch fire recently, than they have in the past.

An important tip to remember, is to not run bathroom exhaust fans when you are not at your home.

You should always cut them off as soon as you leave out of your bathroom.

Following this safety tip could save you a lot of money.

