Starkville Fire Department stresses fire safety this holiday season

Starkville Fire Department expects an uptick in house fires this winter and offers fire safety tips to keep you safe

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Local firefighters expect to see an uptick in house fires this fall and winter. The Starkville Police Department is stressing fire safety during the holiday season. Starkville Police say a combination of cold weather, heaters, and holiday decorations play a role in more houses going up in flames. Fire Marshal Mark McCurdy offers tips on how to properly use space heaters during cold weather.