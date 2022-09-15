Starkville Fire Dept. held assessment for potential new employees

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department held assessments at Fire Station two today for people who are interested in joining the team.

The assessment consisted of strenuous workouts to see the potential in the men and women who applied.

Starkville Fire Departments Tyler Davis says it’s more than suiting up and running into fires.

“Typically when the public sees us we’re in uniform and we are at work. There’s so much more to it, the preparation that goes in at the station and the family unit and the commrodary that we build at the station,” said Tyler Davis, Starkville Fire Department.

If you are interested in becoming a firefighter you can apply through the City of Starkville website or call the Starkville Fire Department.