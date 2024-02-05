Starkville Fire responds to apartment fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Sunday, Feb. 4 around 2:00 a.m. Starkville Fire Department was dispatched by Oktibbeha Emergency Operations Center to a working structure fire at 305 Everglade Avenue, Brookville Gardens Apartment Complex.

Engine companies made an attack and they were able to contain the fire in one apartment unit.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution but did not sustain any injuries as a result of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators have confirmed that the fire began in the kitchen on the stove.

