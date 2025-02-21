Starkville firefighter retires after 30-year service to the community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime firefighter is turning in his turnout gear.

A retirement celebration was held on February 21 in Starkville for retiring Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough.

Fellow firefighters, city leaders, friends, and area residents turned out to celebrate Yarbrough’s 30 years of service with the Starkville Fire Department.

He has served as Chief since April 2015, when he was selected to succeed another longtime Chief, Rodger Mann.

Before that, he served in several roles, including training officer.

And even though he is leaving Starkville Fire, his service to the city may not be over yet.

Yarbrough is running for Mayor in this year’s municipal elections.

