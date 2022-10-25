Starkville group ensures families have meals for Thanksgiving

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville group is making sure families will have a Thanksgiving meal to celebrate.

Starkville strong is for tackling food insecurity through their small food pantries across the city.

Now, with the holidays near. the group is adding to that project by collecting items for Thanksgiving food sacks.

The organization is collecting all of the things you think of on your grocery list for Thanksgiving such as pumpkin pie filling, canned vegetables, and stuffing.

“So every year around this time everybody is beginning to think of giving back and being thankful for the things we have. Part of our mission is to feed the food insecure here in Starkville, and thanksgiving is just another time where we can come together to work hard to make sure that people have food on their tables and special food for a special time of year,” said Brandi Herrington, Executive Director of Starkville Strong.

Donations can be dropped off at Dunkington on South Lafayette Street.

Food will be delivered for those that have signed up on November 22.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter