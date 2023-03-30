Starkville High hosts pre-prom safety awareness event
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There were sirens and first responders at Starkville High School Thursday afternoon, but it wasn’t an actual emergency.
The school hosted a pre-prom safety awareness event to help students understand the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.
The event began included a mock traffic accident and a simulation with sirens, emergency vehicles, ambulances, and a helicopter.
Starkville High School will host its prom this weekend.
