Starkville High hosts pre-prom safety awareness event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There were sirens and first responders at Starkville High School Thursday afternoon, but it wasn’t an actual emergency.

The school hosted a pre-prom safety awareness event to help students understand the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

The event began included a mock traffic accident and a simulation with sirens, emergency vehicles, ambulances, and a helicopter.

Starkville High School will host its prom this weekend.

