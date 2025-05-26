Starkville holds county-wide remembrance for Memorial Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On this Memorial Day, Starkville and Oktibbeha County residents turned out to remember those who gave what Abraham Lincoln called the “last full measure of devotion” to their country.

The county-wide remembrance for Memorial Day was held in front of the courthouse at the monument that honors those from Oktibbeha County who died in service to the country.

Military veterans, along with city and county leaders, joined family members of the fallen for the solemn ceremony.

Keynote speaker, retired Sergeant Major Willie Earl Thomas, said events like this are important to keep the memories of departed comrades alive, but we should also acknowledge the contributions of those who came back home.

“Just pause and think about the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. I didn’t know them. I know some. I know their families. I know their friends of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. But, when I pause, I also think about the ones that I knew that served and came back, and became productive members of our communities,” said U.S. Army’s SGM Willie Thomas.

Starkville High School freshman Joe Fountain presented a remembrance of Lieutenant William Johnson, a Starkville resident who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.