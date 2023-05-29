Cornerstone Sports Complex expected to be a game changer

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Starkville hosted a soft opening of its brand-new Cornerstone Sports Complex over the weekend.

Not only will this be a game changer for sports enthusiasts, but other recreational facilities in Starkville are also hitting it out of the park.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill says she plans to make Starkville the center of physical activity for the Golden Triangle by investing in Cornerstone Park, a new facility.

“What we’re hoping to do with that park is keep the activity going on in Starkville 24/7/365,” said Mayor Spruill. “It’s gonna be rec ball but it’s also gonna be tournaments, so those weekends in the summer when things are quiet and we normally don’t have much going on, whether it’s in the stores or the restaurants or the hotels, this is an opportunity for people to be in town and to be a part of the Starkville community.”

Mayor Spruill says the new complex will not only impact Starkville’s economy but possibly Mississippi State’s fan base as well.

“To me, it’s an opportunity for us to grow loyalty to MSU as these kids come in town and play,” she said. “They get used to Starkville, Davis Wade, or any of those areas and parks that lead them toward athletics and athletic achievement as well as intellectual achievement. I mean it is about education.”

The city recently invested seven million dollars into renovation for one of the city’s oldest parks, McKee.

“McKee, we’re gonna take away those more active roles where we have baseball fields. Of course, those baseball fields are gonna go out to Cornerstone. We’re going to bring in larger playgrounds and a large splash pad, and we’re gonna add a dog park, and we’ve got to improve our walking trail around McKee so there are a number of things that are going to happen to McKee that are going to be extremely impactful and will create a different atmosphere for that park area.”

All parks in Starkville are expected to receive funding for renovations, additions, and improvements.

“Some of them are being upgraded to a greater extent than others. But we’ve upgraded the sportsplex. We’ve spent a couple of million dollars on the sportsplex. We’re gonna spend another seven million or so on McKee Park. We’re spending a couple of million on Moncrief. We’re spending money at J.L. King and somewhere else. All of our parks are getting a facelift, some are to just a greater degree than others.”