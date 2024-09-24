Starkville HS suspends football coach Chris Jones for one game

Starkville high school has suspended head football coach Chris Jones for one game, a source with knowledge of the situation has confirmed to WCBI.

We reached out to the Starkville School District and the public information officer declined to comment on the matter.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 42-41 loss to Louisville on Friday night. Starkville (3-1) will be without Jones on Friday at Oxford, but he is expected to return to the sideline next week (10/04) for the Jackets’ road contest at Greenwood.

