Starkville in running for USA Today’s Best Small Town in the South

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi college town could be named “Best Small Town in the South”.

Starkville is currently in the running for this title in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

The town is currently first on the leaderboard, up against 20 other small towns across the South.

You can vote at 10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-in-the-south-2024/. Voting ends at noon on April 1 and the winner will be announced on April 10.

