Starkville introduces Mark Monaghan as next baseball coach

Starkville High School held a press conference at Greensboro Auditorium to introduce former Yellow Jacket Mark Monaghan as the newest head baseball coach. Monaghan returns home to Starkville after spending 11 years as the head coach at DeSoto Central. He led the Jaguars to three state championships, five north half championships and six district titles.