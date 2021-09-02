Starkville is ready for visitors after hosting annual “Get Swept Up” event

Starkville businesses, civic groups, and volunteers hit the streets to spruce up the town before the Mississippi State football season kicks off.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The annual “Get Swept Up” event is in the bag.

Work started early this morning and lasted until noon.

Volunteers picked up trash, weeded, and even trimmed shrubs.

Participants received t-shirts and water bottles.

The MSU Bulldogs will host Louisiana Tech to start their football season this Saturday.