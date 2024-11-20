Starkville kicks off annual Holiday Bazaar at the Mill at MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual holiday shopping event kicks off in Starkville.

The Holiday Bazaar opened its doors on November 20, at the Mill at MSU.

75 vendors are showcasing everything from homemade crafts to jewelry to clothing.

Thousands of shoppers will are expected for the two-day event, which wraps up November 21.

It’s $8 for one day or $10 to attend both days.

This is a fundraiser for the Starkville Main Street Association.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.