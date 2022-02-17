Starkville leaders asking residents to watch what you throw away

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville leaders are asking you to watch what you throw away.

A Starkville sanitation worker was recently cut by glass.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says the worker was throwing a bag onto the garbage truck when he was cut.

The injury required five stitches.

Spruill asks people to put sharp items into a box or another container.

If there are larger items that could break, set this aside and let the workers decide how to best load the trash.