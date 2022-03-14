Starkville leaders discussing extending city’s leisure and recreation district

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville city leaders could be extending the city’s leisure and recreation district.

The Board of Aldermen will consider calling for the first public hearing on moving the borders of the entertainment district from University Drive up to Collegeview Drive and Adkerson Place.

In leisure and recreation districts patrons are allowed to have open containers of alcohol outside of bars and restaurants.

The district also encourages pedestrian traffic and allows more access to outdoor dining options.

Business development has been increasing in the Collegeview Drive area.

If the expansion is approved, it would also include the Collegeview development.