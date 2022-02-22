Starkville leaders looking for public input on new art initiative

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville leaders are asking for public input on what a new art initiative in the city should look like.

In October the city was awarded a $25,000 Bloomberg Asphalt Initiative Grant to fund art installations in the city.

These artworks will be designed to revitalize public spaces and improve street safety.

The City of Starkville is working with the Starkville Arts Council and the Fred Carl Junior Small Town Center at Mississippi State to find out what the public would like to see in these spaces.

“Once the community engagement feedback is assessed we are going to begin the design phase of the project. We will take all that public input and incorporate that into the design phase which will be this spring, and then hopefully implement the project in July,” said Leah Kemp, Director of Fred Carl Jr. Small Town Center.

If you would like to add your input and opinions you can find the survey on the Fred Carl Small Town Center social media accounts.