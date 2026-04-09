Starkville leaders speak out about kratom ban

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Though Kratom was banned Wednesday night in Starkville, there are still some city leaders who believe there could be benefits from the drug.

That ordinance prohibits the use, sale, and purchase of the drug.

The Board of Alderman voted to ban the herb and any of its synthetic forms Tuesday night.

“It is unsafe, dangerous and harmful, and it has side effects … Our board is conservative… and wants to keep our community safe at all times,” said Starkville vice mayor Roy A. Perkins.

The ban comes weeks after hearing from the public on the issue.

The board looked at scientific evidence and also considered the use of Kratom in its natural plant form.

“I don’t think there’s any argument (against) the (fact) that the synthetic has very detrimental effects. So, the banning of that is something the state did. And we were somewhat following in their footsteps in the sense of allowing the natural but now allowing the synthetic. But in this case, the board felt it was wiser to ban kratom in its entirety, ” said Starkville mayor Lynn Spruill.

The board voted five-to-two directly after the second public hearing.

Ward 1 Alderwoman Kim Moreland was one of the two who voted against the ban.

After hearing from some community members who benefited from natural kratom, she thought of how it could’ve helped her once ill mother.

“There were times when we were battling in her worse that I would’ve done anything to give her relief from what she was going through. And I didn’t want to leave that option off the table for someone that was in the same similar situations,” said Moreland.

If anyone violates the ban, they will charged be with a misdemeanor and can face up to six months in jail.

The fine can not exceed $1,000.

The ordinance will take effect 30 days after the Tuesday ordinance was passed.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.