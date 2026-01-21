Starkville leaders to host public hearing on alcohol ordinance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville could soon change its alcohol‑selling hours.

Last week, the Board of Aldermen introduced an ordinance that would allow restaurants to begin selling alcohol one hour earlier on Sundays.

However, not all aldermen support the change, including Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins.

“I spoke with my constituents who are worship goers, and they attend church on Sundays. They are of the opinion that Sunday is to be recognized as the Sabbath day…worship time,” said Perkins.

The amendment would move the start time of Sunday alcohol sales from 11 am to 10 am.

“From 11 to a.m. to midnight, it’s plenty of time to drink all the alcohol you need to drink and consume and partake of. Adding an extra hour is unnecessary and a further infringement on the Sabbath,” said Perkins.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, the majority voted to have a public hearing on the extended sale hours.

Some restaurants, including Walk‑On’s, believe the extra hour could boost business.

“It allows us to offer something to our guest that they’re normally used to getting when they come in. And then you get these big weekends, these game days. With the Olympics coming on, there’s going to be some opportunities for people to come out and enjoy (watching) the game,” said Terry Long, the regional manager for Walk-On’s Sport Bistreaux.

Sunday is the only day Starkville restricts alcohol sales until 11 a.m.

Perkins said he wants to respect the community members who prefer the later start.

“We just want to respect the views of those that desire to have reverence of that day and perhaps passing by… those who have been going to church, ” said Perkins.

Perkins also disagrees that the earlier sales would bring meaningful economic impact.

“It’s twenty percent of our business that we’re not able to sell for an hour a day, doesn’t sound like a lot. But in the restaurant world, every dollar counts, you know, with slim margins in this industry”

Perkins maintains that keeping the hours as they are now supports both community values and public safety.

Aldermen met Tuesday to consider setting a public hearing on the proposal.

“And I plan to vote no at the at the end of an actual consideration of this matter, at the conclusion of the second public hearing,” said Perkins.

The first of two hearings will be Tuesday, February 3.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.