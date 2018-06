STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is accused of assaulting an officer.

David Helms, 44, is accused of kicking an officer Thursday night.

Starkville Police were called to a disturbance on Didlake Drive.

Helms was being arrested for public drunkenness.

During his arrest, Helms allegedly kicked one of the officers.

Helms made his initial municipal court appearance Friday and his bond was set at just under $6,000.

The officer involved was not injured.