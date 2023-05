Starkville man accused of three burglaries in a single night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police arrested a man for a handful of burglaries in the city.

Tamarris Gandy is charged with three counts of Commercial Burglary and was served seven unrelated misdemeanor warrants.

Police say Gandy burglarized Tommy Morgan Realtors, Mugshots Grill and Bar, and Dapper Doughnut on the night of May 1st.