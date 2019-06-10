Starkville man accused of trying to hit someone with his car

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville man was accused of trying to hit someone with a car and is now charged with Aggravated Assault.

Starkville police said Karl Baker, 56, allegedly tried to strike a man with a car then tried to hit him with a bat.

This all unfolded Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of an apartment complex on East Garrard Road.

Police said it’s unclear if the victim was injured.

Police have charged Baker with Aggravated Assault.

He’s in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $5,000 bond.