Starkville man allegedly crashes car, arrested for DUI

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man faces a DUI arrest after a early Sunday morning crash.

At 12:44 a.m. Starkville police responded to a possible crash near Highway 182 and Reed Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car that had left the road on Greensboro Street.

Gregory Agnew, 51, was charged with DUI Third or Subsequent Offense.

Bond was not set.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.