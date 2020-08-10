Starkville man arrested after assaulting 15-year-old boy

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse after allegedly beating up a 15-year-old boy in Seaside.

The arrest report states that Andrew Jonathon Harrell, 23, of Starkville, Ms. “intentionally and willfully” punched the victim “with intent to cause harm.”

WECP reports the attack started when the victim and his friends were riding their bikes too close to Harell and his party.

A verbal argument reportedly took place.

The victim says an adult female hit him first and then Harrell began punching him.

The incident was caught on camera.

Deputies described the victim as having a “complete swollen face,” as well as bruising, cuts, and bleeding wounds.

The video has since gone viral on Reddit. Watch with caution.