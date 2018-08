STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man faces burglary charges after an apartment is broken into.

Ocie Hoskins, of Starkville, was arrested Monday.

- Advertisement -

Officers responded to Balcony Apartments on South Montgomery Street, after getting a ‘suspicious person’ call.

After a brief investigation, officers arrested Hoskins.

The 47-year-old man faces Residential Burglary charges.

Hoskins was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail, on a $100,000 bond.