STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police arrested a Starkville man for an August apartment burglary.

Derek Cunningham, 25, was charged with residential burglary.

- Advertisement -

A warrant for Cunningham was issued after the burglary happened August 1 at the Social Block Apartments.

Cunningham was then taken into custody on November 1.

If anyone has additional information about the burglary, they’re asked to call Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.