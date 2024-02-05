Starkville man arrested on possession of child pornography charge

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is in the Oktibbeha County Jail facing a child pornography charge.

Early Monday morning, Starkville police arrested 35-year-old Zackary Tucker of Starkville.

Tucker was charged with possession of child pornography.

This is part of an ongoing investigation, and he may face further charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Starkville police at (662)323-4134 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)530-7151.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X