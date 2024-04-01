Starkville man brings bills to legislature to protect children online

Brian Montgomery is passionate about keeping minors safe online after tragedy struck his family in December of 2022. The Montgomerys lost their son, Walker, to a scheme called sextortion.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – In today’s day and age, technology is inevitable.

Members of Generation Alpha are “digital natives.” They are the first generation to grow up in a world where they have always had internet technology – and easy access to it.

While it is a helpful tool, it’s also a big responsibility. That’s why a Starkville man has brought two bills to the Mississippi State Capitol to help keep children safe online

“This was an attack over one single night where Walker was convinced to have a sexual encounter with someone through Instagram, and they threatened him with that information with that content, and Walker took his own life,” Montgomery said. “This was an attack, this all happened over one night. once we understand that, it gives you the gravity of this scheme and what it can do to kids. ”

Brian Montgomery hopes no other family has to deal with such a painful loss. He has turned his pain into action. He has presented two bills to the Mississippi legislature to protect children online. Montgomery says there needs to be some kind of oversight in place that protects minors on social media platforms.

“One makes sextortion a crime, so if someone sexually extorts someone that is a crime in Mississippi assuming that bill passes,” Montgomery said. “The other bill puts some restrictions on social media companies in multiple ways. Certain types of content that we know are harmful to kids are prevented from reaching those kids. It also provides avenues for parental oversight to make sure the kids are being protected from the things they don’t need to be engaged in.”

One of the bills was introduced in the House and has passed there. It’s now being reviewed by a Senate committee.

Lindsay Clemons is an attorney with a background in working with similar cases. She uses her experience to talk to children about being careful online. She says sadly, scenarios like this are a nationwide crisis.

“I fear that especially in our community we’re more susceptible and our kids are more susceptible to this kind of attack because we are family-oriented,” Clemons said. “When someone exploits them, gets them in a vulnerable position, and threatens to exploit them, it feels like their entire world will end if it gets out. ”

“We’re not talking about First Amendment rights for a grown adult, we’re talking about our kids,” Montgomery said. “Their development is so important. They are encountering information that they can’t digest until a certain age. Their brains are not fully developed yet. So setting them into a different category we feel is reasonable.”

Brian Montgomery is urging others to voice their concerns to the Senate for the bills to pass.

