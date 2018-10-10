    Starkville Man Charged In West Alabama Sex Crime

    PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is arrested in Pickens County, Alabama for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl he met on an app.

    Adam Naramore is charged with two counts of sodomy in the first degree.

    Pickens County Sheriff David Abston says Naramore met the teen on the Whisper app and arranged a meeting.

    The long-time sheriff believes Naramore assaulted, sodomized, and beat the victim.

    Law enforcement arranged a second meeting between the Oktibbeha County man and the girl, that’s when Naramore was arrested.

    He is a convicted sex offender in Mississippi.

    Abston believes there could be more victims and he wants them to call law enforcement.

    Naramore’s bond was set at $200,000.

