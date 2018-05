LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is indicted in Lowndes County after a reported road rage shooting.

Mark Thomas was arrested back on January 11th.

- Advertisement -

The grand jury recently returned an Aggravated Assault indictment against him.

Lowndes County investigators Thomas allegedly shot through his own windshield into the back of the victim’s car, near Highways 45 and 82.

No one was hurt.

Deputies later tracked Thomas down and he was arrested.

No trial date has been set.