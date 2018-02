STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is indicted on a sexual battery charge.

Court documents allege the victim was under the age of 14.

- Advertisement -

A grand jury handed down the decision and James Bardwell Jr. was recently booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail.

The 35-year-old is also charged with Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

Bardwell is scheduled to make another court appearance in April.