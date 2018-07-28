STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a Starkville man missing for two days is concerned for his safety.

Family members of 24-year-old Jarrel Ward reported him missing after he didn’t return home Thursday.

They say he was last seen with a group of young men from Columbus.

The family has filed a missing person report with the Columbus Police Department.

A spokesperson from Columbus Police Department says they have been in touch with Starkville Police about the case.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jarrel Ward, contact law enforcement.