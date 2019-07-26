Starkville man ruled competent to stand trial for Walmart shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of killing a Starkville optometrist is competent to stand trial.

Circuit Court Judge Lee Howard made the ruling Friday morning at a competency hearing.

Tommy Chisholm was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for the shooting death of Shauna Witt in January 2018.

Witt died and another employee at the Starkville Walmart was injured in the gunfire.

A trial date will be set after a judge makes a ruling on further psychological evaluations.