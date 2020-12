STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill says she wants another four years to lead the city.

The incumbent announced her re-election bid today.

Spruill is touting her plans to improve the city’s infrastructure, parks, and beautification efforts.

She is the only candidate to announce their intention to run for mayor, so far.

Municipal elections will be held next year.