Starkville Mayor welcomes new members of youth council

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – They just may be the next generation of elected leaders in Starkville or on the state level and beyond.

Nine high school students in Starkville took the oath to officially become a part of the Mayor’s Youth Council.

The group will engage in activities and programs to develop their individual leadership skills.

They will also focus on strengthening their communities through volunteer service and interacting with municipal leaders.

Mayor Lynn Spruill believes the council is critical to helping young people understand the importance of civic involvement.

“They will be learning a lot about civic involvement in many many different avenues. They’re gonna be looking at the police department; the fire department and certainly city government, the supervisors, our county government. And then the social aspect of the community and things like organizations like Starkville Strong do and how the churches contribute and the library. Just any number of things that go to make up a really healthy and good community”, said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

In addition to working on leadership development, the youth council members will coordinate community service projects. They’re also enquired to attend at least one board of alderman or other elected body meeting.

