Starkville Military Veterans looks to support MSU military students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Executive Director of Veterans and Military Affairs at Mississippi State University Andrew Rendon spoke at the Starkville Rotary Club about MSU serving Military Veterans.

Rendon was recently promoted to Brigadier General in the Mississippi National Guard.

One of the main focuses of discussion was the MSU Center for American Veterans and how they support their military-connected students.

“I think the most important thing I was trying to express to our Rotarians, is how military friendly the university is and the things we are doing at Mississippi State University to support our military veteran student population, our veterans, our service members. We are one of the most military-friendly universities in the country and I want to make sure our Rotarians know that, so that they can also deliver that message to others,” said Rendon.

There are many ways to get involved, you can visit veterans.msstate.edu

January 6’s meeting had 92 attendees.

