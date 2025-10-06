Starkville-MSU Community Band launches fall season with concert this Sunday

STARKVILLE, Miss.—According to an MSU Press Release, the Starkville-MSU Community Band presents its first concert of the fall season this Sunday, October 12.

The program is free and open to the public at 2 pm in the Kent Sills Band Hall, 72 Hardy Road, at Mississippi State.

Director Johnny Folsom said the concert will open with “Sabre Dance” from the ballet Gayane, followed by an arrangement of the classic tune “Autumn Leaves.” Other selections include a piece made famous by the Boston Pops Orchestra, Leroy Anderson’s “The Syncopated Clock,” and an arrangement of Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria.” The concert concludes with a New Orleans tradition, “At A Dixieland Jazz Funeral.”

Learn more about the Department of Music, housed in MSU’s College of Education, at www.music.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X