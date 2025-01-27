Starkville-MSU Symphony Association holds fundraiser gala

A Gala of Musical Memories returns after a five year hiatus to raise funds funds for the community focused organization.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An elegant evening of live music, food, and a silent auction takes center stage at the Gala of Musical Memories after a five-year hiatus caused by COVID.

But the event isn’t just about elegance and entertainment.

It’s meant to raise money for the Starkville-MSU Symphony Association.

Elizabeth Hawkins, an association board member said her organization provides something to Starkville that other towns aren’t promised.

“Music is my other passion,” Hawkins said. “It was not my career. But it was the thing that gave me relief and happiness in my life, as I think it is for many people. And I think it adds a piece of quality of living for Starkville residents that other towns may not have.”

Members of the symphony, orchestra, and community chorus of the association include MSU professors and students, as well as other Starkville community members.

This wide range of community engagement is what keeps the symphony alive said Lynn Infanger, a former board member and current flutist.

“Support for one another,” Infanger said. “Community. When the community wants it, and they perform in it, they will help you stay alive. And that’s what we need. So letting students play with us, and having professors play with us, just makes our quality that much higher.”

Beverly Jones, an attendee, said people supporting the arts are why Starkville has such wonderful things.

“If people in Starkville didn’t support the arts we couldn’t have the wonderful things that we have,” Jones said. “You know, it would just be too expensive if we didn’t all come together with one cause to make Starkville a better place by bringing the arts here. It’s the luxury of life.”

With the symphony being in its 56th season, it’s not just a musical tradition, it’s a legacy for future generations said one attendee Beverly Jones.

“That we have given so much over these 55 years,” Jones said. “And plus it’s there for the people that are coming along behind us.”

A Gala of Musical Memories highlights the power of music to unite and inspire the community.

The next event the Symphony is hosting is the String Serenade on February 9th.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.