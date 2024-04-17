Starkville native Ethan Pulliam gets first hit for MSU baseball

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State baseball freshman Ethan Pulliam got his first hit for the Diamond Dawgs in an 11-0 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday.

The Starkville High School graduate recorded two hits, one run and one RBI in his first collegiate start. He started at second base for the Bulldogs.

“He’s just a worker,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “He just shows up and gets after it — hasn’t pouted, hasn’t acted like a baby. And the game respects that.”