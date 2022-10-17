Starkville offers a way for locals to shop, dine, and save

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI)- With the Holidays right around the corner, and inflation taking a bite out of everybody’s budgets, finding good deals is extra important right now.

The fall season is here, which means the holiday season is near, and Starkville is offering some ways for residents to shop and not break the bank. Hunter Harrington, director of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, gives more insight into what residents can expect to see.

“Closer to the holiday season, you will see those deals and discounts ramp up and, hopefully, more of a deal and discount around Black Friday. We really are encouraging our business to utilize this portal and this page (website) to highlight everything that and have going on, so it makes it a lot easier for the community to go to this centralized place and find out what is going on,” Harrington said.

For the past two years, the Greater Starkville Development Partnership has created a way for local retailers to share their discounts online in one easy-to-find place.

“A lot of times, you have to go to this page and that page. We wanted just a one-stop-shop, and we have all kinds of deals and discounts from restaurants to care dealers to retailers, and each week we try to update the local deals,” Harrington said.

Discounts are great, and these even come with something you can’t get with online retailers: local customer service.

“So if I went into a retailer and I said I have a seven-year-old daughter that likes this and that and she (retailer) would be able to direct me exactly to what I was looking for probably. If I would go online I would be completely clueless about what to get my daughter and I feel that customer service and that individual experience is what makes shopping local just a great experience,” Harrington said,

And the message is already getting out to shoppers.

Local resident Austin Frayser was recently introduced to the website and already sees ways he can save money.

“Yeah, so I would use a lot of these rather it be Humble Taco, Chick-fil-A, or Smoothie King.”

When asked if he would utilize the deals, Frayser said “Yes, now I can save.”

For more information on how to save and shop locally in Starkville click here.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter