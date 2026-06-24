Starkville Oktibbeha School District Emerson Family School hosts back-to-school bash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A back-to-school supply and backpack giveaway that was scheduled to last until Thursday wrapped up early, because organizers managed to distribute all of the supplies.

The Starkville Oktibbeha School District Emerson Family School hosted the event. This year, students were able to come in and pick up their supplies.

There were supplies for every grade level.

This year, around 1300 backpacks were given out, including 300 that came in from CPS in Jackson.

Students in the district head back to school on July 20.

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