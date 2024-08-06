Starkville opens panhandling ordinance discussion to residents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville leaders are hosting the first public hearing on a proposed panhandling ordinance.

Residents can discuss the regulation at the board of aldermen meetings.

The first one is on August 6 at city hall.

Starkville is using Tupelo’s panhandling ordinance as the blueprint.

The idea came to light after some residents and visitors in Starkville complained about being approached by people looking for handouts.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X